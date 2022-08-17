Azad quits hours after named as Cong’s J&K campaign committee head

Hours after his appointment, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as J&K campaign committee head, said the sources.

Though Azad has conveyed his decision to the party leadership, there is no official word from both sides.

According to the sources, the development came after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Vikar Rasool Wani as the party’s J-K unit president and Raman Bhalla as working president.

Congress on Tuesday constituted the campaign committee, political affairs committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, publicity and publication committee, disciplinary committee and Pradesh election committee for Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, the committee includes the PCC president and working president as permanent invitees while G M Saroori has been made the convenor.

Azad’s resignation has come to surprise for many in the party as it was considered that he was consulted in the key appointments and was active in party forums.

He has been upset since being ignored for Rajya Sabha after he retired as Leader of Opposition in the upper house.

The party has appointed the office bearers of J&K state unit, in which Vikar Rasul Wani was made the state president.

The post had fallen vacant after Ghulam Ahmad Mir stepped down as the JKPCC president. Wani is a loyalist of former Chief Minister Azad.

(With inputs from agencies)