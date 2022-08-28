Azad will meet the fate of Captain Amarinder Singh: GA Mir

Former J&K Congress chief GA Mir on Sunday said that Ghulam Nabi Azad would meet the fate of Punjab’s former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who left the Congress and shook hands with the BJP.

Mir, who was talking to media persons in Srinagar on the sidelines of the party meeting, described the leaders who quit the Congress following Azad’s resignation from the party as the “A-Team of BJP.”

He said that Captain Amarinder Singh’s newly formed party failed to win even a single seat in the Punjab assembly.

Congress leaders had assembled at the residence of veteran party leader Saifuddin Soz to deliberate on the situation that had emerged following the resignation of Azad and his supporters.

Mir said that till now we identified certain parties as ‘B’ and ‘C’ teams of the BJP but the Azad-led group has come out as ‘A-Team’ of the saffron party.

What was the hurry for Azad to quit the party when Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was abroad. He could have waited till she returned, he asked.

“The whole country is appreciating the steps taken by Rahul Gandhi to unite the country and are supporting his mission,” Mir said.

It is unfortunate that after holding important positions in the Congress for five decades, Azad has now decided to go with the BJP that snatched the special status of J&K, he said.