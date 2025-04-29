Ayush Ministry to host National Ayush Mission conclave from May 1 in Lonavala

The Union Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday announced it will host a two-day National Ayush Mission (NAM) Conclave starting May 1 at Kaivalyadham in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav. The event will serve as a national forum to shape the future of Ayush-based healthcare in India.

Advertisement

Bringing together Ayush experts, policymakers, health professionals, researchers, and innovators, the conclave aims to strengthen the integration of traditional Indian medical systems into mainstream healthcare—making wellness more accessible, affordable, and evidence-based for all citizens.

Advertisement

Speaking about the upcoming event, Minister Jadhav said, “The National Ayush Mission Conclave is a significant step toward fostering a collaborative ecosystem to strengthen the wellness and healthcare infrastructure across the country. We aim to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of holistic health for all through a robust and integrative Ayush framework.”

The conclave will serve as a dynamic platform to discuss recent developments, research innovations, and collaborative opportunities across Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homeopathy in various states and Union Territories.

Key agenda items include reviewing the implementation of flagship initiatives, promoting evidence-based practices, enhancing international outreach, and conducting ministerial-level discussions to chart the future expansion of the NAM scheme.