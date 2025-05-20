Ayush ministry showcases India’s wellness traditions at Osaka expo

The Ministry of AYUSH is conducting daily yoga sessions at India’s pavilion during the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, offering global visitors a glimpse into India’s integrative approach to health and well-being.

The six-month-long expo, which began on April 13 and runs until October 13, has seen enthusiastic participation in the yoga initiative, organised in collaboration with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the Indian Embassy in Japan, and the Heartfulness Institute.

Since May 2, nearly 55 sessions have been conducted with over 2,100 participants, including Japanese nationals and international delegates, according to an official statement.

The inaugural yoga session was attended by Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan, and Chandru Appar, Consul General of India in Osaka-Kobe. Held during Japan’s Golden Week holidays, the event attracted significant footfall and helped establish early visibility for India’s participation at the Expo.

To sustain this momentum, multiple daily sessions—including morning, evening, and special five-minute ‘Y-breaks’ designed for stress relief—are scheduled during the upcoming International Yoga Week from June 15 to 21, 2025. The Ministry aims to engage a wide international audience and strengthen India’s global health outreach.

In addition, the Bharat Pavilion will host a dedicated week-long exhibition on medicinal plants, herbs, and Ayush-based health products from June 29 to July 5. A B2B meeting and roadshow on June 30 will focus on fostering global partnerships and promoting investment opportunities in Ayush-based healthcare, according to an official statement.