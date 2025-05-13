Ayurveda Day to be celebrated on Sept 23 every year

In a landmark decision to enhance global visibility and consistency in observance, the government has officially designated September 23 as the date for celebrating Ayurveda Day each year.

This change, notified through a Gazette Notification dated 23 March 2025, marks a significant shift from the earlier practice of observing Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras, which follows a variable lunar calendar.

Ayurveda Day has been commemorated annually to promote Ayurveda as a scientific, evidence-based, and holistic system of medicine that plays a pivotal role in preventive healthcare and wellness. Until now, Ayurveda Day coincided with Dhanteras, a festival observed in the Hindu month of Kartik (usually October or November). However, as the date of Dhanteras fluctuates each year, the observance of Ayurveda Day lacks a fixed annual date.

The Ayush Ministry also noted that in the coming decade, the date of Dhanteras would continue to vary widely between 15 October and 12 November, posing logistical challenges for organizing national and international observances.

To address this inconsistency and establish a stable reference point for national and global celebrations, the Ministry constituted a committee to examine suitable alternatives. The expert panel proposed four potential dates, with 23rd September emerging as the preferred choice. This decision was guided by both practical and symbolic considerations.

The chosen date, 23 September, coincides with the autumnal equinox, a day when day and night are nearly equal. This astronomical event symbolizes balance in nature, perfectly aligning with the Ayurvedic philosophy that emphasises equilibrium between the mind, body, and spirit. The equinox, representing cosmic harmony, underscores the essence of Ayurveda—living in balance with nature.

The Ministry urged individuals, health professionals, academic bodies, and international partners to embrace the newly designated date and actively participate in Ayurveda Day celebrations on 23 September each year.