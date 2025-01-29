Ayodhya witnesses unprecedented influx of devotees on Mauni Amavasya

Ayodhya witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees on the sacred occasion of Mauni Amavasya. In the early morning, worshippers observed silence as they took a holy dip in the Saryu River, later breaking into chants of ‘Shri Ram’ that echoed throughout Ayodhya Dham.

The temple town remained packed with pilgrims throughout the day, with long queues outside Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi extending late into the night. Experts estimate that over 50 lakh devotees have arrived in Ayodhya within the past 72 hours, and the influx is expected to continue until Vasant Panchami.

Pilgrims from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj are now making their way to Ayodhya. In anticipation of this surge, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to ensure seamless crowd management. Under his guidance, Principal Secretaries and district officials have implemented meticulous arrangements for smooth darshan and puja. CM Yogi is personally monitoring the situation to ensure the efficient management of the influx.

On Mauni Amavasya, thousands of devotees gathered at the Saryu ghats for a holy dip, with Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat witnessing the largest turnout. After completing their ritual bath, many proceeded to Hanumangarhi before seeking the darshan of Ram Lalla. A massive crowd stretched from Shringar Haat to the temple premises, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere. Similar scenes unfolded at the Ram Temple, where devotees queued in large numbers for darshan.

The surge of devotees in Ayodhya Dham has significantly boosted local businesses. From ‘prasad’ vendors to hoteliers, the sharp increase in footfall has led to a rise in sales and profits. Homestay operators are also experiencing higher demand as pilgrims flock to the holy city, contributing to Ayodhya’s economic growth.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the massive crowd, authorities have implemented strict security and health measures. Entry of all types of vehicles into the fair area has been completely restricted, with heavy police deployment at key locations to maintain order.

The Health Department is on high alert, with all doctors’ leaves canceled until Vasant Panchami. Emergency services will remain operational 24/7 to handle any medical needs. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pushpendra Kumar confirmed that 13 temporary health camps will continue to operate until February 26 to provide immediate medical assistance to pilgrims.

Meanwhile, IG Praveen Kumar stated that traffic has been rerouted to manage the massive footfall. Large vehicles have been stopped on highways, and alternative routes have been designated to prevent congestion in and around Ayodhya.

With the growing number of devotees, authorities have significantly expanded accommodation facilities. Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma confirmed that arrangements have been made to house around 30,000 devotees in shelter areas to ensure their comfort.

In light of the ongoing preparations, ADG Zone Lucknow, SB Shirodkar, visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to assess security and management efforts, including arrangements at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station. He was accompanied by DIG Devipatan Division Amit Pathak. Additionally, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal and IG Praveen Kumar reviewed major locations from the control room.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s MP from the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Binita Kathayat, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after taking a holy dip at Mahakumbh. Accompanied by her family, she also visited Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and lauded the grand arrangements made for the historic event.

Kathayat further announced her plans to visit Lucknow to meet CM Yogi, where she aims to discuss strengthening ties between Nepal and India, particularly with Uttar Pradesh. She praised the flawless management and organization of Mahakumbh, calling it an extraordinary example of cultural and spiritual unity.