Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict guidelines disallowing people from posting misleading and offensive posts on social media to avoid hurting sentiments of any community. The order restricts even the electronic media from conducting debates on Ayodhya during this period.

The directive was issued on October 31, which will be in force till December 28. It prohibits people from posting defamatory remarks on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.

The order issued by Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha also restricts installation of any idol of any deity as well as victory procession on the day of the judgement.

“We just want to say that do not like share or forward any defamatory social media posts which might hurt sentiments of any community. Th arrangements are being done with the view that many important festivals are going on and many devotees are here. So, considering their safety we have put necessary arrangments at the place,” news agency ANI quoted DM Anuj Kumar Jha as saying.

The circular asks people to inform their friends and relatives, as well as group members, about the guidelines and ensure its compliance.

The directive restricts collecting stones or bricks and sale of kerosene and acid has also been stopped. The order aslso mentions that all calls made during this period will be recorded and scanned.

In Ayodhya , a blanket ban has been put on any event, rally or cultural programme.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, Muslims in Ayodhya have sought deployment of para-military forces in the holy city. The Muslims have said that deployment of para-military forces would give them a ‘sense of assurance’.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the leave of all police and administrative officers on the field until November 30 and issued directions to district police chiefs to ensure communal harmony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked his ministers to refrain from commenting on the Ayodhya issue.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has also said that there should not be any celebration on sensitive issues. He appealed to both the communities to maintain peace, after the verdict in Ram Janambhoomi case. The RSS, too, cancelled several events in November and has appealed to everyone to maintain peace.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench heard the Ayodhya case for 40 days on a day-to-day basis and is likely to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya before November 17.