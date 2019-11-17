A week after the historic Ayodhya verdict was pronounced by the Supreme Court, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday decided to file a review petition challenging the order.

Saying the verdict did not bring any justice to the Muslim party, the AIMPLB, in its meeting which was held in Lucknow, decided to not to accept the 5 acres of land which the court has directed the central government to provide in its verdict.

AIMPLB member SQR Ilyas said while addressing the media after their meeting, “We have decided to file a review petition as we cannot accept any other land except that meant for the masjid. Thus land offered would not be accepted.”

The Jamiat Ulama-i Hind, a prominent petitioner in case, has also decided to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s verdict, Jamiat chief Arshad Madani said. The decision was taken at the Jamiat working committee meeting on Sunday, which gave its nod for filing the review petition. Jamiat on Friday formed a five-member committee to look into the pros and cons of filing a review petition in the verdict.

However, the Sunni wakf board which was the Muslim party who fought the Ayodhya land dispute case, has said that it will not challenge apex court’s order. Under the Shariat laws, a mosque cannot be exchanged for money or land.

In a unanimous verdict last week, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.