Ayodhya to get world’s largest ‘solar powered street lights line’ , set Guinness record

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to transform Ayodhya into a solar city is about to get a boost through establishment of the world’s largest ‘solar powered street lights line’, with the installation of 470 solar street lights over an area of 10.2 km city between Guptar Ghat and Nirmali Kund.

The unique feat will also see Ayodhya find entry into the the Guinness Book of World Records once again, with the earlier one taking place during Deepotsav with the lighting of the highest number of earthen lamps.

Under the guidance of CM Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has already completed approximately 70 per cent of the installation work, while the remaining 160 solar street lights will be installed before January 22.

Ayodhya UPNEDA project officer Praveen Nath Pandey said here on Tuesday that by January 22, a world record will be set in the temple city with the installation of 470 solar street lights in a 10.2 km stretch from Lakshman Ghat to Guptar Ghat, extending up to Nirmali Kund.

He added that under the project, 310 solar lights have been installed from Lakshman Ghat to Guptar Ghat, while work is ongoing to install 160 solar-powered street lights in the stretch between Guptar Ghat and Nirmali Kund, covering a distance of 1.85 km. All these solar-powered street lights are LED-based, operating at 4.4 watts, and equipped with smart technology. Through their installation, the 10.2 km stretch from Lakshman Ghat to Nirmali Kund will be illuminated with a radiant glow.

The world record that the state government aims to break through a solar energy-powered project is currently registered in the name of Malham of Saudi Arabia, where 468 solar-powered lights were installed over a stretch of 9.7 km in 2021. Now, the Yogi government is gearing up to surpass this record in Ayodhya by installing 470 solar-powered lights in an area spanning 10.2 km.

Earlier, Ayodhya got listed in the Guinness Book of World Records during Diwali in 2023, when 25,000 volunteers from Avadh University lit 22.23 lakh lamps together at the ghats of river Sarayu.

Discussions are underway between the local administration, officials of UPNEDA, and representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records in this context.