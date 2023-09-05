Ayodhya seer’s Rs 10 cr reward for DMK leader’s head over ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remarks

On Monday, Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya offered DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin a reward of Rs 10 crore in exchange for his beheading for allegedly disparaging “Sanatan Dharma.”

“I’ll give anyone who beheads Stalin and returns his head to me a cash reward of Rs 10 crore. Stalin would be killed by me if no one else does, according to Paramhans Acharya, presiding priest of the Tapaswi Chawni temple in Ayodhya.

‘Sanatana Dharma’ is allegedly opposed to social justice and equality, according to Stalin, the minister of Tamil Nadu’s youth development. He called for its eradication. Additionally, he compared “Sanatan Dharma” to the coronavirus, malaria, and dengue illness and declared that such things should not be attacked but rather exterminated.

The seer has previously issued similar statements against Shahrukh Khan’s use of saffron clothing in the blockbuster film Pathaan and Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

The remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin, a minister from Tamil Nadu and the son of chief minister MK Stalin, about Sanatan Dharma have stirred up controversy, with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accusing Congress and its leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge of being silent on the issue.

However Stalin’s assertions were backed by Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge.

“According to me, no religion should support inequality or guarantee that everyone has the right to the dignity of being a human being. So, it’s comparable to a disease,” said Priyank Kharge.

“The word ‘Sanatan’ is being marketed by the BJP,” said Swamy Prasad Maurya, the head of the Samajwadi Party, on the controversy surrounding the DMK leader’s remarks. “They are playing with the sentiments of the people in the name of religion,” he stated.

In his speech delivered in Tamil to a gathering of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association on Saturday, Udhayanidhi referred to Sanatan Dharma as “Sanatanam.”

Who or what is Sanatanam? The name itself is solely Sanskrit. Sanatan is solely opposed to social justice and equality, he claimed.

DMK leader RS Bharathi stated, “They are misinterpreting Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks since he is the last person to do that and we do not believe in genocide.