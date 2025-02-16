Ayodhya homestays thrive as tourist influx soars

Ayodhya has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years. Today, the city is witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees eager to see Ram Lalla in the grand temple. Pilgrims from across the country are arriving in large numbers, bringing immense joy to local residents.

The economic impact has been significant, especially for homestay operators, who are now experiencing a surge in bookings. So far, 69 lakh people have booked homestays through the authorised Divya Ayodhya App.

Since the installation of Ram Lalla in the grand temple on January 22, 2024, there has been a wave of devotion sweeping through Ayodhya. Visitors are not only paying homage to the deity but also exploring nearby tourist destinations. Anticipating the growing prominence of Ayodhya, the Yogi government introduced a homestay scheme aimed at benefiting both tourists and local residents.

CM Yogi envisioned that locals should also gain financially from the increasing number of visitors. This vision has turned into reality, as most pilgrims arriving in Ayodhya, including those visiting during the Mahakumbh, have found homestays to be a convenient and cost-effective accommodation option.

Ayodhya Development Authority Vice President Ashwani Pandey said here on Sunday that the number of devotees is increasing daily, and the homestay initiative has greatly eased accommodation concerns.

The homestay registration process began in Ayodhya on December 26, 2022, and currently, 1,136 buildings have been officially registered under the scheme. To streamline bookings, the Divya Ayodhya App, developed by the Ayodhya Development Authority, was launched by CM Yogi Adityanath on January 14, 2024. The app is available for both Apple and Android users.

Tourists and devotees can book homestays online through the Divya Ayodhya App. In addition, the Ayodhya Development Authority has integrated Yatradham.com and EaseMyTrip.com with the app, ensuring a wider reach and increased booking potential in the future. Homestay prices in Ayodhya range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per night.