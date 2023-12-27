Ayodhya gears up for PM Modi’s visit on December 30

With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the temple town approaching Ramnagari is undergoing a magnificent transformation reminiscent of the splendor of Treta Yug.

The prime minister is scheduled to arrive here on December 30.

Meticulous preparations are underway to extend an unprecedented welcome to the prime minister on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Ayodhya is being decked up utilising a combination of local and foreign flowers and artistic archways.

Concurrently, plans are afoot to extend an extraordinary welcome to the prime minister with flower showers.

With only three days left for the prime minister’s visit, the pace of the work has accelerated to ensure timely completion of all arrangements.

Approximately 700-800 skilled artisans from Ayodhya and surrounding districts are working overtime to meet the deadline. Contributors from West Bengal, Mathura, and Sitapur are also engaged in this endeavor.

Flowers are being procured from places like Kolkata, Kanpur, Delhi, Bangalore, etc.

Over 24 archways will grace a stretch exceeding 9 km, spanning from the Airport Bypass through the four-lane Dharampath, Saket Petrol Pump Hanumangarhi. The railing dividers, statues, and other elements along this route will be adorned with flowers and bouquets. Unprecedented efforts are underway to ensure a grand welcome for the Prime Minister. The majestic archways of Ayodhya are set to create a truly spectacular sight.

Balkrishna Saini, a resident of Ayodhya, is actively involved with his team in the preparations for the forthcoming event. He said Ayodhya would be adorned with delightful fragrances of both local and foreign flowers. More than 20 DCM flowers (approx. 1,44,000 quintals) will be used for the purpose. These will include marigold strings from Kolkata, Ashoka leaves from Kanpur and Delhi, and exotic blooms from Bengaluru. Orchids, Anthuriums, Carnations, Tata Rose, Star, Dahlia, Gerbera as well as Victoria, Sun of India, Para grass, Manokamini flower, China Leaf, Ghoda Palm, Areca palm etc will also be included in the decoration. The roads will also be decorated with flowers like marigolds, roses, tuberoses, dog roses, dahlias, etc.

PM Modi and CM Yogi gave Ayodhya a different identity. Everyone is excited to welcome them. The workforce includes 250 artisans from Mathura-Vrindavan, another 250 from Sitapur, 150 from West Bengal, and 75 local artisans, all diligently contributing to the project. .

Meanwhile, the pace of construction of Ram temple has been increased and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is busy completing as many arrangements as possible by January 15.

Keeping this in view, 500 more labourers have been employed in the construction work. So far, 3,500 labourers were engaged in the construction of the temple but now their number has been increased to 4,000. Currently, workers were put on duty for eight hours each in two shifts. Now, the construction work is going on in three shifts i.e. 24 hours.

Trust officials said here on Wednesday that the ground floor of the Ram temple is ready and its finishing is going on in full swing. The flooring work on the ground floor is nearing completion. The work of carving sculptures in the pillars of the ground floor will be complete by January 15. The work of gold inlaying the three feet high and eight feet long throne built in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has also started. A copper sheet is being placed on the throne. A layer of gold will be plated on the copper.

The main gate of the temple and the throne of the sanctum sanctorum will be adorned with gold. A jewelry company from Delhi has been assigned with the task. The work of gilding Ram Lalla’s throne will be completed by January 15.

Dr. Anil Mishra, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said there was a plan to complete the maximum work of the temple by January 15.