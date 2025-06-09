Ayodhya circle rates of land hiked by 30% to 200%

After a long wait and facing several allegations of land scams levelled by the Opposition, the Ayodhya district administration has hiked the Circle Rates of land.

The Circle rate of land was hiked for the first time after the Supreme Court passed the order, paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple in 2019. The last hike in the Circle rates was done in 2017.

Officials here on Monday said the Circle rates have been increased by 30 to 200 per cent in different areas. This order was issued on June 7, but the registry of land on the new Circle rate started from today.

Sub-registrar( Sadar) Shanti Bhushan Choubey said that the circle rates has been hiked by 150 to 200 per cent near the Ram temple and other places where maximum land was being purchased, while in other places, the hike was just around 30 to 40 per cent.

He said the Circle rates depend on the use of the land and its location.

Now, after the hike in the circle rates, the most expensive land will be in Rikabganj, Devkali, and Awadh Vihar Residential Scheme in the city. The land in the surrounding area of Ram temple has also become quite expensive.

The new rate of Rs 26,600 to Rs 27,900 per square metre has been identified in these areas.

The increase in circle rates has been separated into residential, agricultural, and commercial sectors. The proposal to increase the circle rate was sought on September 4, 2024. Based on the proposal, the new rates have been approved by District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde.