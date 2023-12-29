Ayodhya all set for PM Modi’s visit tomorrow

As all arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday are complete entire Ayodhya has turned into a fortress with security personnel taking position at all the places where he is expected to visit.

During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate the new international airport and re-modelled railway station along with other development projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inspected the arrangements at the airport and the railway station along with checking the 8-kilometre long road between airport and railway station where the PM will hold a roadshow.

Advertisement

CM Yogi also visited Hanumangarhi and Ramlala and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the state.

It is noteworthy that on December 30, 2023 history of Ayodhya will be written in golden letters.

Modi is expected to reach Ayodhya at 11 am. After attending two programmes, he will leave for Delhi at around 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the PM informed through a post on X that the new airport in Ayodhya would be named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

On the other hand, security personnel conducted a rehearsal on Friday ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM’s fleet left from Gate No. 3 of Ayodhya Airport and reached Ayodhya Railway Station via Dharampath and Rampath. There were more than 50 vehicles in the fleet. During this time, the route through which the fleet passed, including the highway, was evacuated.

Barricades have been installed on alongside the road on Dharampath and Rampath. People were not allowed to come out on the streets. Security personnel are deployed at the airport and railway station in large numbers. Vigilance through drones is being tested, and a rehearsal was conducted by flying drones at all the venues where the PM is slated to go.

Drones were flown from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to Ram Path and Dharampath.

On the other hand, Railway Board Chairperson Jai Verma also reached Ayodhya Dham station, while the first Amrit Bharat train rake has reached platform number one of Ayodhya Dham Railway Junction. This train will go to Darbganga from Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, before the prime minister’s scheduled arrival in Ayodhya, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya conducted public relations and cleanliness campaign at Tedhi Bazaar intersection of Ayodhya Dham on Friday morning and invited local people to greet the PM and attend his roadshow tomorrow.