AWWA donates military oxygen generation systems

Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President AWWA, Northern Command, on Wednesday donated two Military Oxygen Generation Systems (MOGS) to Commanding Officers of Field Hospital Awantipora and Batote.

The Army Institute of Technology Alumni Association and children of serving and retired soldiers have donated these two MOGS to Central AWWA as a gesture of service towards the Nation.

The MOGS system is unique and one of its kind. It has the capability to generate oxygen, which is crucial in forward areas and for usage by locals. It provides the user with an in house 90% + oxygen cylinder filling capability.

It further provides the medical hospitals deployed in forward areas with back up supplies of oxygen enriched medical air to manage surge and exigency demands, whilst reducing the transportation and availability issues.

The MOGS unit comprises of an Oxygen generation unit, a flexible reticulation network, 90% + oxygen cylinders and transportation/ storage cages.

The initiative will boost the inherent capability to combat shortcomings and strengthen the resolve in developing military capacity and capability in consonance with Nation building.

This will go a long way to strengthen the medical infrastructure of Northern Command and the UT of J&K, said a defence spokesman.