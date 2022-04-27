Auto-detect traffic offenders: TN police sets up ANPR cameras on Vellore border as trial

Vellore district police have installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at border check posts to auto-detect traffic offenders.

These cameras will capture the photograph of the number plates of vehicles and analyse data that is already fed into the system. The ANPR cameras will read the number plates and transfer the data to the data analyser which will identify whether the vehicle that has crossed through the check post was stolen or not.

Vellore district superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kannan while speaking to IANS said: “The ANPR cameras are a valuable asset to trace down stolen vehicles as well as vehicles that were earlier used for crimes. The ANPR cameras will capture the number plate and feed the details to the data analysis which will give a report on whether the vehicle was stolen or even used for crime.”

The police officer said that two cameras will be installed at each border check post. It is to be noted that the Vellore district police have check posts at Christianpet, Mutharasikuppam, Pathirapally, Sainagunta, and Paratharami.

Police said that the stolen vehicles were used by criminal gangs to smuggle items, including sand and this ANPR camera, and the system will help nab the culprits.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu home department told IANS that the project will be extended across the state after a few more days of analysis regarding the present situation.