Twelve men, including a BSNL junior engineer, have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 14 year old minor girl. The All women police station of Thiruchengode arrested the men which included her sister`s husband.

The girl who is a Class 6 drop out was living with her sister as her father was bedridden and mother a daily wage employee.

Police said the arrests were made on Tuesday evening after the parents lodged a complaint with the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Ranjitha Priya.

Shakthi Ganeshan, Superintendent of Police, Namakkal, told IANS, “The girl`s brother-in-law was the first to exploit her, after this several people sexually abused her which included the men at the homes where she used to go as a daily wage labourer.”

The DCPO in her inquiry found that 13 men had assaulted her and lodged a complaint with the Tiruchengode All women police station. Inspector A. Hemavathi arrested the accused. The minor girl has now been lodged at the Namakkal government protection home.