Australian High Commission and Sesame Workshop Trust launch campaign to empower children as environmental champions

Sesame Workshop India Trust (SWIT) has partnered with the Australian High Commission to launch the ‘Mera Planet, Mera Ghar’ campaign, a dynamic initiative designed to build environmental stewardship in young children. Supported by the Australian High Commission in New Delhi, the campaign aims to instil environmental consciousness and sustainable behaviours in over 200 children aged 5-12 years through Delhi’s government schools, while expanding its reach to engage adult citizens through a robust social media outreach programme.

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green said the collaboration with Sesame Workshop India aligned with his government’s commitment to practical action on climate change at home, in our region, and at the global level. He said climate change is one of the most critical issues of our time and it is essential that younger generations are part of the conversation.

“By empowering children with knowledge and understanding to address environmental challenges, we are not only investing in their future but also in the future of our planet. This partnership with Sesame Workshop India will help develop the next generation of young ‘Green Champions’ who can inspire and lead their communities to take action for a greener, more sustainable world,” he opined.

The collaboration between Sesame Workshop India and the Australian High Commission will feature beloved Sesame Muppet characters Elmo and Chamki presenting key messages on sustainability in a fun and engaging manner through the “Mera Planet, Mera Ghar” STEM-based educational kit. The kit, which includes storybooks, board games, a herbal garden kit, and other teaching-learning materials (TLMs), is designed to build children’s awareness and curiosity about environmental concerns and associated age-appropriate solutions.