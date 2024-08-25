Atrocities on women unpardonable sin: PM Modi

Stating that the safety of women is a top priority of the nation along with their empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said atrocities against women are an unpardonable sin,

Speaking at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon on Sunday, the prime minister said those guilty of such crimes, and those who assist them, should not be spared.

“I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters, irrespective of the states they belong to,” he added.

On the occasion, he said, “Governments may change, but our biggest responsibility as a society and as a government should be to protect the life and dignity of women.”

People should be held “accountable” for any negligence in ensuring women’s safety, he said, adding whether it takes place in public institutions, be it a hospital or a school or an office, or the police system, should be made accountable and any sort of negligence is unacceptable.

PM Modi underlined the need for governments to enact stringent laws for the harshest punishment to those who commit atrocities on women.

Pointing out that FIRs for complaints were not registered on time earlier and the legal process had been very time-consuming, the PM said such obstacles have been removed in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) where an entire chapter has been written on the atrocities on women and children, he said.

He said the victims can register e-FIR if they do not wish to go to the police station and measures are in place to ensure swift action and no tampering with e-FIR at the police station level. It would help in speedy investigation and strict punishment for the culprits. The new laws have provisions for the death penalty and life imprisonment for sexual crimes against minors.

On the occasion, the prime minister felicitated 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who became Lakhpati during the third term of the present government and handed certificates to them. He also interacted with Lakhpati Didis from across the country.

The prime minister released a Revolving Fund of Rs 2,500 crore, benefiting about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHG), and disbursed bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

Since the inception of the Lakhpati Didi Yoajna, one crore women have been made Lakhpati Didis. The government has set a new target of three crore Lakhpati Didis, an official statement said.

This corpus of funds will bolster many women to transform into ‘Lakhpati Didis’. The PM also extended his best wishes, he said.

The PM also conveyed condolences to the victims of the bus accident in Tanahun, Nepal where several people from Jalgaon lost their lives. He said the authorities contacted their Nepalese counterparts as soon as the mishap took place and Union Minister Rakshatai Khadse was sent to the neighbouring country.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident and assured all possible assistance from the Central and state governments.

He mentioned witnessing the culture of Maharashtra during his recent visit to Poland and said that the people of Maharashtra are highly respected by Polish citizens.

He spoke about the Kolhapur Memorial which is dedicated to the spirit of service and hospitality of the people of Kolhapur by the people of Poland.