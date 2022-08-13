Atomy India oral care kits for poor kids to mark Independence Day

In support of a healthier India on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Atomy India is launching an oral hygiene campaign nationwide. As part of this initiative, Atomy India will give away 75 different cities’ worth of Atomy Oral Care Kits to impoverished children throughout India.

Atomy India is holding an event every day in each education center, from Guntur to Kanpur, Mohali to Imphal. Celebrations will, thereafter, take place for 75 days in various 75 cities with the assistance of its 75

“Since oral health is an integral part of the overall health of citizens, celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across the country, Atomy India addressed the health issues of the underprivileged children who have no access or resources to look after their oral health, and thus impacting their overall health,” said Dr. Abraham Lee, Managing Director, Atomy India.

During these 75 days campaign, Atomy India will reach over 7500 children with the oral hygiene initiative. Oral health is an important factor of overall health. Adverse oral health can have a significant impact on the whole systemic health, and quality of life. Starting Oral Hygiene from early childhood can prevent Oral cancers, dental caries and periodontal diseases that contribute to the major burden of oral diseases in India and economic productivity of the nationsays Rahul Kokadwar, COO, Atomy India.