Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a government policy but also a national spirit, and said the mantra of self-reliant India is reaching villages of the country.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi also called for a 100-day campaign to clean up all water bodies and prepare them for rain water harvesting before monsoon starts. Stressing the importance of collective responsibility towards water conservation, he said the Union Jal Shakti Ministry will soon initiate a “Catch the rain” campaign with its main theme being “catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls”.

Conveying greetings on the National Science Day, Modi noted that this day is dedicated to the discovery of Raman Effect’ by the great scientist of India, Dr C V Raman.

Asserting that there is a lot of contribution of the power of science in the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Modi said there is a need to make science more popular and that science cannot be limited to physicschemistry and labs. He called for expanding science with a mantra of ‘lab to land’.

Modi said water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries and people should understand their collective responsibility towards its conservation.

He said that in most parts of India, rainfall begins in May-June and asked “can we right away start a 100-day campaign for the sake of cleaning up water sources around us and conserving rainwater”.

With this thought in mind, in a few days from now, ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan Catch the rain’ is being initiated by the Jal Shakti Ministry, he said.

“We shall commit ourselves to the task right nowwe shall get existing rainwater harvesting systems repaired, clean up lakes and ponds in villages, remove impediments in the way of water flowing into water sources; thus we shall be able to conserve rainwater to the maximum,” he said.

Modi highlighted an assertion made by a person who had written to him from Kolkata that the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is not just a government policy but also a national spirit, and said this was hundred per cent correct.

When every person in the country takes pride in indigenous products and connects with the idea of self-reliance, Atmanirbhar Bharat doesn’t just remain an economic campaign but becomes a national spirit, he said. “When we see fighter plane Tejas made in our own country doing acrobatics in the sky, when Made in India tanks, Made in India missiles increase our pride, when we see Made in India coaches in Metro trains in wealthy- advanced nations, when we see Made in India Corona vaccines reaching dozens of countries, then our heads are held high,” Modi said.

