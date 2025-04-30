Atishi’s letter to Delhi CM on school fee regulation Bill reflects her political frustration: BJP

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit out at Atishi on Wednesday for her letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the Bill for the regulation of school fee.

He said the letter reflects the political frustration of the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Kapoor noted Atishi spoke a lot on education system reforms in the past 10 years, but never regulated fee structure of the private schools. On the other hand, CM Gupta-led BJP government has brought a “Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025” in less than three months of coming to power to regulate fee structures.

He said on one hand, Atishi is frustrated due to the exposure of her failure to bring an Act to control fees when she was the CM, while on the other, her party’s Delhi unit speaks before her on every political issue.

Atishi has written to CM alleging that the process behind Delhi Cabinet’s ‘School Fees Regulation Bill’ was not transparent. She demanded an immediate relief for the parents facing arbitrary fee hikes in 2025-26.

The AAP leader said if the Delhi government’s intentions are honest in regulating school fees, it should order private schools to roll back excessive and arbitrary fee hikes with immediate effect.