Atishi summoned by Delhi Court in defamation case over MLA poaching remark

Delhi Cabinet Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was summoned by a Delhi court on Tuesday in connection with a defamation case filed by Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

The case was filed against Atishi Marlena and Arvind Kejriwal, however the court has summoned Atishi, who is required to appear before the court on June 29th. The court said that no prima facie offence is established against alleged accused Kejriwal in this regard.

Kapoor, who had filed the case, had alleged that the allegations by the two AAP leaders not only harmed his image, but also of the saffron party.

The court has said that there were sufficient grounds to summon Atishi in view of the discussion in this matter.

Atishi and Kejriwal leveled allegations at the BJP, saying that the saffron party was trying to break the AAP MLAs by offering money, following which the media head of the Delhi unit of the saffron party filed a defamation suit.

It was also mentioned before the court about the press conference held by the AAP leader where she allegedly made defamatory statements against the BJP.

Following the development, in his reaction, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has said that now the truth will come in front of everyone, claiming that the wild allegations made by the AAP leaders against the BJP will be exposed.

He further hit out at the AAP chief alleging that whenever there was a difficult situation and he is linked to some corruption, Kejriwal tries to escape by claiming that attempts were being made to break his government and crush the party.

Sachdeva further said that when these false allegations regarding poaching MLAs had come up against the BJP, where Atishi also claimed that she was offered to join the saffron party, the BJP had sent a notice and also asked them to provide a proof related to their claims or apologise timely, or else the party will go to court over this.

Meanwhile, Atishi has said that the BJP should answer whether they were able to form governments in the states where they were not in majority.

Replying to a question in this regard at a press conference here, the AAP leader said that she wanted to know from the BJP as to how they formed their governments without having a majority in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

She said that the saffron party will have to answer how the MLAs of opposition parties just join the saffron party, and further alleged that ”all those who join the BJP, cases against such leaders filed by the ED and CBI are suddenly closed”.