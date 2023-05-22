At long last, Assam board declares class 10 results

The Assam Secondary Education Board (SEBA) on Monday declared Class 10 examination results with the pass percentage at around 72.63 per cent, the second highest in the last 30 years. The results have been released on the official websites of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

The highest-ever pass percentage recorded in 2021 with 93.10 per cent, when results were declared on the basis of internal tests due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, a total of 3,01,880 students, out of a total of 4,15,324, have successfully passed the exam. Of these, 94,912 students have passed in first division while 1,48,573 and 58,394 students have passed the class 10 exam in the Second and Third division respectively.

While 18,653 students received star marks, 8,517 received distinction marks.

Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan in Dhekiajuli bagged first position in the examinations with 596 marks.

Meanwhile, the pass percentage among boys is 74.71 per cent, while for girls it stood at 70.96 per cent. Out of a total of 1,90,765 boys who appeared in the class 10 board exams, 46,431 secured first division, 71,060 second, and 25,033 third.

A total of 2,24,559 girls appeared in the final examination, and out of them, 48,482 candidates secured first division, 77,513 second and 33,361 third.

Notably, this year’s Assam SEBA HSLC exam was marred by numerous paper-leaks and cancellations. The English and general science papers of the Assam Class 10 exam were cancelled leading to protests, arrests and rescheduling. There were also strong rumours of the geography paper leaking, later dismissed by the education minister Ranoj Pegu, who announced that the 10th result 2023 is coming today.