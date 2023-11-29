At least six states put hospitals on alert after Centre flags mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China

At least six states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, have asked hospitals to remain alert and report cases of respiratory illness after Centre’s advisory over surge in cases of mysterious pneumonia in China.

The hospitals have been asked to remain prepared for patients with complaints of respiratory problems.

The advisory of these states also urged people to remain cautious of seasonal flu and take precautionary measures such as covering their mouths while sneezing, washing hands regularly and wearing masks in public.

An advisory issued by Congress-led Rajasthan government asked hospitals to keep vigil and prevent spread of infectious diseases, while also nothing that the situation is not worrisome at present.

The government of Gujarat has said that it has strengthened it’s infrastructure created during the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the prevailing situation in China.

The state of Uttarakhand, which shares borders with China has asked health officials to step up surveillance for cases of respiratory illnesses.

The government of Haryana has also issued a direction to health officials asking them to immediately report any “clustering of unusual respiratory illness.”

The development comes after the Centre issued an advisory to States and Union Territories urging them to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry in its advisory on Sunday said that currently, the situation is not that alarming, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation.

“In view of the recent reports indicating a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China in recent weeks, the Union Health Ministry has proactively decided to review the preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses, as a matter of abundant caution. This is noted to be important in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases. The government of India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated that there is no need for any alarm,” the ministry said.