At least six killed, several injured in Goa temple stampede, PM Modi offers condolences

At least six people were killed and over two dozen others sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during an annual temple festival in Goa early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 am at Shri Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, where more than 50,000 people had gathered for the Zatra (Larai).

Speaking to media persons, North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal said that while the police are still trying to determine the exact cause of the incident, the stampede might have broken out due to some people spreading rumours.

Advertisement

He further informed that around 400 police personnel were deployed at the temple for the annual festival and that this was the first time such an incident had happened here.

Advertisement

“We are still trying to determine the exact cause of the incident. However, we have been told that the stampede might have happened due to some people spreading rumours… The biggest challenge for us was to peacefully vacate more than 50,000 people who were inside the temple for the (Larai) Zatra.

Around 400 police personnel were deployed here for the Zatra. This is the first time something like this has happened on this occasion,” said SP Kaushal.

The injured are being treated at Goa Medical College and other hospitals in the area, where at least 10 are believed to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences on the loss of lives in the Goa temple stampede.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PM has also spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take stock of the situation and offered full support from the Centre.

In a social media post on X, CM Sawant said that he visited the hospital to meet the injured and that he is personally monitoring the situation.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken,” Sawant said.