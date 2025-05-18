17 killed in fire at Gulzar House near iconic Charminar in Hyderabad

At least 17 people, including children, were killed in a fire at Gulzar House near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad. Some people are also believed to have sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the hospital. After receiving the information, a team of police rushed to the spot. At least 11 fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the flames.

Expressing shock over the tragic incident, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed authorities to take all the necessary measures to help the affected people. “I have instructed the authorities to intensify relief operations. And ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment,” he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the fire accident. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the fire accident.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the site. He told media persons that eight people were killed, and some children were also among the deceased. However, the death toll has now reached 17.

“Inspected the fire accident site at Gulzar House near Charminar, Hyderabad today. Discussed with senior officials handling the situation regarding rescue and relief operations, and urged them to provide immediate medical support and help,” the Union Minister posted on X.

He further assured the Government of India will provide necessary support and assistance.

“I request the State Govt to take all necessary precautions, including fire safety audit of buildings, to avoid such mishaps in the future,” he added.

While the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained, the fire department said that they found several people unconscious in the building. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.