At G20 Summit, India’s key highlights – digital transformation, democratic traditions and street food

India’s digital transformation, vibrant democratic traditions, artistic splendour and street food will be among the country’s key highlights at the G20 Summit next month which will be held under New Delhi’s presidency and see a host of international leaders attending a gala dinner on September 9. Giving details about the government’s preparations, Muktesh Pardeshi, Special Secretary and the head of operations and logistics of India’s G20 secretariat Wednesday said that foreign dignitaries will get a glimpse of India’s diverse culture during the two-day summit.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Pardeshi said a separate programme will be held for the spouses accompanying leaders and a craft bazaar showcasing crafts from different states and union territories will also be organised. The G20 summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

“On September 9, there will be a Gala dinner…we will have ‘craft bazar’, showcasing crafts from different states and UTs…that will be open as an exhibition and shopping experience…we will be having a separate programme for the spouses accompanying leaders, they will be taken to Rajghat and they will visit Pusa Institute. As part of the programme, they’re likely to visit the National Gallery of Modern Art,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with some leaders

Pardeshi also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. While he didn’t disclose the names of the leaders, UK PM Rishi Sunak is expected to have delegation-level talks with PM Modi. During the meeting, India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is likely to be finalised. The prime minister may also hold a separate meeting with US President Joe Biden.

”We’re proceeding towards the culmination of the G20 process, which started on the first of December last year. The summit will be on September 9 and 10, there will be 3 sessions…some of the leaders will have a bilateral meeting with PM Modi…the leaders of the delegations will visit Rajghat and pay respect to the father of the nation…there will be a symbolic tree plantation event at the Bharat Mandapam, these tree saplings will represent different countries,” he said.

Millet dishes will be served to guests

The senior official said that there will be about 40 delegations at the leader’s level and a variety of dishes will be served and millets will have a prominent place on the table.

He said chefs are working to develop different kinds of regional cuisines and the idea is to give delegates experience of different regional cuisines of India.

”From the Government of India, we will be providing meals at the convention centre…variety of dishes will be served but millet will find a prominent place on the menu…chefs are working to develop different kinds of regional cuisines…overall philosophy is we should have exposure to street foods of India, millets and delegates should also experience different regional cuisines of India,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)