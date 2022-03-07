Assembly elections 2022: Nadda takes stock of BJP’s situation in five states

BJP national president Nadda chaired a meeting with the party’s national secretaries to take stock of the BJP’s situation in five states – Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur – that went to the polls, sources said.

Discussions were held on feedback from workers from these states and also on the seventh and last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said that during the meeting, the leaders discussed in which states the party would be retaining power.

Nadda said that some leaders will be assigned the task of talking to Independent MLAs and request them to join hands with the BJP after the results are announced, they added.

In the meeting, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, BJP’s Joint National General Secretary Shiv Prakash, National Secretaries – CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam, Arun Singh, D Purandeswari, Tarun Chugh, and Vinod Tawde – were present.

Eight Assembly seats in Varanasi will be in the focus in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with multiple seats witnessing close contests.

Out of eight Assembly seats, five are within the Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 constituencies slated for Monday in nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).