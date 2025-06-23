Assembly Bypoll Results 2025: AAP’s Gopal Italia wins Visavadar, BJP retains Kadi; Congress bags Nilambur

In a major boost to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat prospects, its candidate Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat, and Congress’ Aryadan Shoukath emerged victorious in Nilambur, as the counting of votes for the Assembly bypolls in five constituencies continued on Monday.

The bypolls were held in five constituencies – Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab, and Kaliganj in West Bengal on June 19.

According to the Election Commission of India, in Gujarat’s Kadi (SC) constituency, BJP candidate Rajendrakumar (Rajubhai) Daneshwar Chavda won against his Congress rival Rameshbhai Chavda by a margin of 39,452 votes. AAP’s Jagdishbhai Ganapatbhai Chavda was a distant third.

However, In Gujarat’s Visavdar constituency, AAP candidate Gopal Italia won with a margin of 17,554 votes against the BJP’s Kirit Patel. Congress leader

Nitin Ranpariya finished third.

In Kerala’s Nilambur, Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath defeated CPI-M’s M Swaraj by a margin of more 11,077 votes. PV Anwar, who contested independently, was third. He secured 19,760 votes. BJP’s Mohan George was in fourth place. However, the ECI was yet to announce the official result.

Meanwhile, in Punjab’s Ludhiana West, AAP candidate Sanjiv Arora was leading against his Congress rival Bharat Bushan Ashu by a margin of 4,748 votes. Jiwan Gupta of the BJP was distant third. However, five rounds of counting were left.

In West Bengal, where the byelection was held in Kaliganj, TMC candidate Alifa Ahmed was leading with a massive margin of 26,494 votes after just 10 of the 23 rounds of counting. BJP leader Ashish Ghosh was trailing.