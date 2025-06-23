Assembly by-poll outcome a sigh of relief for AAP after Delhi defeat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) smarting from its defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, spang a surprise by winning two of the five seats in the Assembly by-elections held in four states while the BJP, Congress and TMC won one seat each.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party strengthened its presence with a comfortable win in Ludhiana West with Sanjeev Arora securing a victory margin of over 10,600 votes against Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while in Gujarat, the party regained momentum through Gopal Italia’s victory in Visavadar.

However, the BJP continued its dominance in Gujarat by winning the Kadi seat with a massive margin of nearly 40,000 votes, with its candidate Rajendra Chavda emerging victorious.

In Kerala, the Congress made a strong comeback with a significant win in Nilambur, signalling growing dissatisfaction with the ruling Left Democratic Front. Aryadan Shoukath, the Congress-led United Democratic Front candidate, won the seat by a margin of over 11,000 votes against CPI(M)’s M Swaraj.

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress held its ground in the Kaliganj seat, with Alifa Ahmed comfortably winning by over 26,400 votes against BJP’s Ashish Ghosh.

The results highlight the regional strengths of each party and provide valuable insights into the shifting political dynamics in these states.

Political Fallout

AAP’s wins in Visavadar and potentially Ludhiana West indicate the party’s growing presence in new territories. According to Manish Sisodia, the AAP’s Punjab in-charge, these victories boost the party’s morale and signal public approval of the Bhagwant Mann government’s work. Also, Arora’s victory in Ludhiana West probably paves the way for Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s entry into Parliament. Arora is a Rajya Sabha member. His victory now creates a vacancy that Kejriwal may fill through the Punjab route.

BJP’s Gujarat Stronghold

Despite losing Visavadar, the BJP retained the Kadi seat with a significant margin, showcasing its continued influence in Gujarat. Hailing his win in Kadi, Rajendra Chavda credited the victory to the party organisation and public faith in the government. “This is a mandate for development and governance. The voters have once again reposed their trust in the BJP’s way of working,” said Chavda.

Congress’ Kerala Resurgence

The Congress’ win in Nilambur is a crucial victory for the party in Kerala, potentially setting the stage for further gains in the state’s upcoming assembly elections. Hailing the Congress candidates victory in Nilambur, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her congratulations to leaders and workers of the United Democratic Front (UDF) on their victory in the Nilambur by-election in Kerala. In a social media post, she emphasized that the trust and belief of the people in the values of the Constitution and the UDF’s vision for progress will guide the party’s way forward.

TMC’s West Bengal Dominance

TMC’s landslide victory in Kaliganj reinforces the party’s dominance in West Bengal and highlights the challenges faced by other parties in the state. Hailing the victory West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told media persons: “The people’s mandate has spoken, loud and clear! Smt. Alifa Ahmed’s victory sends a powerful message. Bengal rejects hate and division and chooses progress and development.”

“This win reflects our resolute commitment to Bengal’s Maa, Mati, and Manush!” Mamata Banerjee, rejoiced.