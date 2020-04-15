In two separate incidents, healthcare professionals were yet again attacked even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to respect doctors, nurses and other essential service providers.

A female resident doctor was on Tuesday allegedly assaulted by patients at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, dedicated for treating persons infected with COVID-19 infection.

The alleged attacked occurred inside a surgical ward. A male doctor, who came to the rescue of the victim, was also manhandled by the patients.

Following the scuffle, the doctors were forced to hide inside duty room, who then called the security.

An FIR is being registered in connection with the incident and police protection has been tightened.

According to hospital officials, security guards and the supervisor have been suspended.

In another incident, heath workers, who had gone to quarantine the family members of a COVID-19 patient, were attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Wednesday.

Three medics were injured and some vehicles were also vandalised in the incident.

The government has taken note of the incident and assured of strict action against the guilty. The authorities said the guilty will be booked for violation of Section 144 and under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and action will be taken under the National Security Act.

The attacks come a day after PM Modi, during his address on the extension of lockdown till May 3, appealed to the people of the country to respect the corona warriors, who are at the frontline of the fight against Coronavirus.

“I urge people to respect corona warriors – doctors, nurses, sweepers and police personnel,” he said.

Similar incidents have been reported from various parts of the country since the lockdown was announced in March 24.

In a latest incident, a police party on lockdown duty was attacked by a group of people on Sunday in which an ASI’s hand was chopped off and six other cops were injured in Punjab’s Patiala district.