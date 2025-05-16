Assault on Kerala woman lawyer: Accused advocate Bailin Das sent to custody till May 27

The Thiruvananthapuram additional magistrate court on Friday remanded Advocate Bailin Das, who is accused of brutally assaulting a junior woman lawyer, to judicial custody till May 27.

The police, on Thursday, arrested Balin Das who had gone absconding following the incident at Bailin’s office in Vanchiyoor.

Advertisement

The case has garnered significant public attention after it emerged that the victim, Advocate Shyamily, suffered serious facial injuries.

Advertisement

The assault took place at Bailin’s office in the Maharani Building in Vanchiyoor at around 12.30 pm on Tuesday leaving the young advocate with serious injuries to her cheeks and eyes.

Shyamili was working with him in his office. During a discussion on an office-related issue, Das lost his cool and struck Shyamily on her face. The junior lawyer has undergone treatment at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Police have booked Bailin under several non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt).

The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association on Tuesday suspended the membership of advocate Bailin Das following allegations that he had physically assaulted a young woman lawyer working at his office.

Meanwhile, the magistrate court will pronounce the verdict on Bailin’s bail plea on Saturday. During the hearing, the prosecution strongly opposed Bailin’s bail plea. The prosecution argued that Bailin Das has committed a serious crime, arguing that assaulting his junior at work place is a serious crime. However, the defense counsel argued that the young lawyer was the one who provoked him.