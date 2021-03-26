The campaigning for the first phase polling of Assam legislative assembly elections covering 47 constituencies came to end this evening. Under the ECI’s guidelines the campaigning ends 48 hours prior to the close of 27 March polling. “During this period, no person shall convene, hold or attend, join or address any public meetings, processions etc, and display of election matter by means of television and similar apparatus,” said a statement from the electoral authority.

It also prohibits propagation of any election matter to the public by holding any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll. The ECI also directed that no political party or candidate or any other organization or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day or one day prior to poll day in all the phases, unless the contents of political advertisements are pre-certified by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC).

In the context of Assam, the restricted days of advertisement are 26 & 27 March for first phase, 31 March & 1 April for second phase and 5 & 6 April for the third (also last) phase, said an ECI statement adding that the direction is meant for all political parties, contesting candidates and newspapers for general information and strict compliance. In the first phase polling, 81,09,815 general electors (out of which 40,32,481 are females and 124 are transgenders) will decide the political fate of 269 candidates.