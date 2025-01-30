Assam to launch WhatsApp helpline to address medicine shortages in govt hospitals

In a bid to streamline the distribution of medicines in government hospitals and address persistent concerns over shortages, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal has announced the launch of a dedicated WhatsApp-based helpline.

This initiative, set to go live on February 15, aims to ensure that patients receive prescribed medicines without unnecessary hurdles and to curb irregularities in drug distribution across the state.

The decision comes in the wake of Minister Singhal’s visit to Sribhumi Civil Hospital, where he interacted with patients to assess the availability of medicines.

Medicine shortages in government hospitals have been a long-standing concern in Assam, with reports of patients being forced to buy medicines from private pharmacies despite the government’s provision of free essential drugs.

To address these concerns, the state government is introducing a WhatsApp-based complaint system that will enable patients to report instances where they are unable to obtain prescribed medicines from hospital pharmacies.

This system will allow for real-time tracking of complaints and facilitate swift administrative intervention. Additionally, the government has warned that strict action will be taken against any doctor found to be deliberately altering medicine names, leading to inconvenience for patients.