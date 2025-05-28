Assam to allow arms licences for indigenous citizens in remote areas to bolster self-defence

Assam state cabinet has approved the issuance of arms licences to eligible residents living in remote, vulnerable, and border areas.

The decision, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 28, is aimed at empowering indigenous communities to protect themselves against potential threats in regions where state forces may not always be readily accessible.

Speaking to the media, Sarma emphasized the sensitive nature of Assam’s geography and its complex security challenges.

“Assam is a difficult and sensitive state,” the Chief Minister said. “We have decided to grant arms licences to eligible persons residing in remote, vulnerable, and border areas. We will encourage original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens to apply for arms licences under the provisions of the Arms Act.”

The initiative is a part of the government’s broader security strategy, particularly in light of Assam’s long and porous international border with Bangladesh, and its proximity to Myanmar and Bhutan.

Several districts in the state—especially those bordering Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya—have witnessed periodic unrest, insurgent activity, and ethnic tensions over the years.

In many of these areas, especially in the hill districts and riverine char regions, residents often complain of being left unprotected or under-policed.

The Chief Minister clarified that the move is not intended to militarise the civilian population but to instil a sense of security and empowerment among indigenous communities.

“This step will help build confidence in people who are repeatedly exposed to threats, sometimes from insurgent groups or cross-border criminal elements,” Sarma said. “It is a proactive and preventive measure.”

The government will issue a set of comprehensive guidelines in the coming days detailing how residents can apply, the eligibility criteria, and the verification mechanisms to prevent misuse.

The process will be regulated under the Arms Act, 1959, and will involve a multi-layered vetting process including background checks, police verification, and recommendations from local administration.