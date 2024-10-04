Assam Rifles seizes arms cache in Manipur, thwarts major threat in border region

In a major operation, the Assam Rifles seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, including 15 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 42 country-made grenades, from Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

Acting on precise intelligence, the operation was launched in Senam village, where search teams used advanced detection equipment and sniffer dogs to uncover the hidden arsenal.

Among the recovered items were firearms, live ammunition, hand grenades, and detonators, all of which were later handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation.

Advertisement

This operation follows a string of successful actions by the Assam Rifles in the region, where it has apprehended cadres from militant outfits like the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K) in the past month.