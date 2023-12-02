Logo

Logo

# India

Assam: Rescued workers from Uttarakhand get opportunities, support back home

They got a warm reception with MLA Lawrence Islari and BTC Executive Member Reorewa Narzari joining a crowd of well-wishers at their residence in Ramfalbil.

Statesman News Service | Guwahati | December 2, 2023 10:00 pm

Assam: Rescued workers from Uttarakhand get opportunities, support back home

Uttarkashi, Nov 28 (ANI): Workers who have been rescued from the Silkyara tunnel meet Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (unseen) and Union Minister General VK Singh (unseen) after the rescue operation, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Ram Prasad Narzary and Sanjay Basumatary, two workers from Assam who were rescued from the tunnel in Uttarakhand, have finally returned home to Kokrajhar in lower Assam.

They got a warm reception with MLA Lawrence Islari and BTC Executive Member Reorewa Narzari joining a crowd of well-wishers at their residence in Ramfalbil.

The BTR government has announced employment opportunities to them. Additionally, the Assam government has extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each, while the BTR government decided to provide them with a mobile tea stall.

Advertisement

MLA Lawrence Islari said that these initiatives would ensure that Narzary and Basumatary won’t have to seek work elsewhere.

Advertisement

Related posts