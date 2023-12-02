Assam: Rescued workers from Uttarakhand get opportunities, support back home

Ram Prasad Narzary and Sanjay Basumatary, two workers from Assam who were rescued from the tunnel in Uttarakhand, have finally returned home to Kokrajhar in lower Assam.

They got a warm reception with MLA Lawrence Islari and BTC Executive Member Reorewa Narzari joining a crowd of well-wishers at their residence in Ramfalbil.

The BTR government has announced employment opportunities to them. Additionally, the Assam government has extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each, while the BTR government decided to provide them with a mobile tea stall.

MLA Lawrence Islari said that these initiatives would ensure that Narzary and Basumatary won’t have to seek work elsewhere.