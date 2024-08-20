Assam Police to transfer ULFA-I bomb threat cases to NIA

The Assam Police have decided to hand over two key cases related to the ULFA-I’s Independence Day bomb threats to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This decision follows the militant group’s claim of planting explosives at 25 locations across the state on August 15, 2024.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced that the police have registered a total of 10 cases related to the threats, with the Guwahati and Lakhimpur cases being prioritized for NIA investigation.

Advertisement

The police have already made significant progress, including the arrest of four suspects in Sivasagar, one of whom is believed to be a central figure in the plot.

The DGP emphasized that these incidents are an attempt to destabilize Assam’s progress and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

Additionally, a bomb threat at a Guwahati shopping mall on August 19 was confirmed to be a hoax, part of a series of similar false alarms across major Indian malls in recent months.

The ULFA-I’s plan to detonate bombs between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Independence Day failed due to a technical glitch, allowing police to recover the explosives, the banned outfit claimed.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to further investigate the incident.