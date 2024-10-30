Assam Police foils infiltration bid at India-Bangladesh border

In a proactive operation, Assam Police foiled an infiltration attempt on Tuesday night in Karimganj district, apprehending a Bangladeshi national who had illegally crossed into India.

The individual, identified as Mustakin Islam, was detained after crossing the border fence. Following interrogation and necessary legal procedures, he was returned to Bangladesh.

Assam’s border with Bangladesh spans 276.5 kilometers, with the districts of Cachar and Karimganj in the Barak Valley and Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar in lower Assam serving as key border areas with heightened security measures against such infiltration attempts.

