‘Assam poised to reach Rs 11 lakh crore GSDP by 2030′: Minister Bimal Borah at Rising Northeast Investors’ Summit

Assam Minister for Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah, said the state is poised to reach Rs 11 lakh crore GSDP by 2030, at the Rising Northeast Investors’ Summit in Delhi.

Addressing the ministerial session on ‘Infrastructure and Logistics’ inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit, the Minister said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the unwavering support of the Government of India, Assam has witnessed remarkable economic strides. Our Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has more than doubled from Rs 2.8 lakh crore in 2018 to Rs 5.7 lakh crore in 2024. This growth trajectory is a testament to the resilience and determination of our people.”

“Today, we stand at the cusp of a transformative journey — one that propels Assam from its rich cultural heritage to a dynamic economic future,” he added.

Projecting Assam as not just a land of natural beauty and diverse cultures, Borah said, “Our strategic location, with Guwahati serving as the gateway to the seven sister states, positions us uniquely to tap into the vast potential of Southeast Asia.”

He highlighted that the One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives have helped in identifying and promoting unique products from each district, such as muga silk, tea, and handloom products, thus enhancing local entrepreneurship and export potential.