Assam plans law to legalize buffalo fights, revive cultural traditions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that his government will introduce a new law to legalize buffalo fights in the state, reinforcing Assam’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a bridge, Sarma emphasized the historical significance of buffalo fights, particularly the annual event at Ahatguri in Morigaon district.

Advertisement

“The buffalo fight of Ahatguri is our tradition and heritage. Even the Supreme Court had recognised it as a traditional game. Following its guidelines, we will soon enact a law allowing traditional sports like buffalo fights,” he stated.

Advertisement

The proposed legislation aims to provide legal protection for such events, ensuring they can continue without judicial hurdles.

“With the enactment of the law, people will be able to watch and enjoy the traditional buffalo fight,” Sarma added, highlighting that a bill will soon be tabled in the Assam Assembly.

Buffalo fights, held primarily during Magh Bihu celebrations in January, are a deep-rooted tradition in Assam, particularly in Morigaon, Sivasagar, and other Upper Assam districts. The event in Ahatguri is the most prominent, drawing large crowds every year.

However, concerns over animal welfare have led to legal restrictions. In May 2014, the Supreme Court banned events involving animal fights, citing cruelty.

In response, the Assam government introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in December 2023, allowing buffalo and bulbul bird fights under regulated conditions that prohibited intoxicants or sharp weapons.

Despite this, the Gauhati High Court struck down the SOP in December 2024, ruling that it violated the Supreme Court’s earlier judgment.

Buffalo fights were briefly revived in January 2024 after nearly a decade-long ban, following the Assam Cabinet’s approval of the SOP.

Sarma himself attended these events and urged organizers to adhere to the new guidelines. The government’s latest move to introduce a law suggests an effort to circumvent judicial objections and firmly establish these sports as protected cultural practices.

As Assam prepares to table the bill, it remains to be seen how it will address concerns raised by the judiciary and animal welfare organizations while safeguarding cultural heritage.