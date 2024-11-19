Assam Pavilion highlights state’s progress in various sectors at IITF

The Assam Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan here highlights the state’s progress in various sectors, including manufacturing, technology, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as its vision to transform into a major economic hub in Eastern India.

The 43rd IITF is being organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) from November 14 to 27. This year’s event, titled ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, provides an ideal platform for Assam to showcase the vision of a ‘Viksit Assam@2047’ (Developed Assam 2047) by focusing on strong industrial growth and development, forward-looking initiatives, and transformational policies in the state.

The Assam Pavilion, under the aegis of the Department of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise, Government of Assam, has altogether 36 stalls showcasing a wide array of products from handloom and textiles to water hyacinth and from tea to brass metal.

Advertisement

Different state government departments and undertakings like Assam Tourism, Assam Industrial Development Corporation, NEDFi, Directorate of Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, and Assam Government Marketing Corporation Ltd. are actively participating in the event.

The MSME sector is well represented in the Assam Pavilion. Stalls displaying cane and bamboo, handloom and handicrafts, terracotta, woodcraft, brass metal, food processing products, and tea reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of Assam. One District One Product (ODOP) and emerging startups from the state are also taking part in the fair.

The stall on Agar has been the cynosure of all eyes. Under the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy 2020, the Assam government supports Agar cultivation and its downstream industries from perfumes to critical chemical Ingredients of medicines, etc.

The pavilion has attracted quite a number of visitors, business leaders, industry experts, and delegates. Visitors get to know about Assam’s unprecedented development journey and its slew of future initiatives such as the development of advanced semiconductor facilities aimed at making the state a leader in high-technology manufacturing, creating skilled employment opportunities, and supporting technological growth.