Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and associates charged under UAPA for anti-CAA protests

In a significant development, Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi and three of his associates have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with their alleged involvement in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests that rocked the state in December 2019.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has framed charges against Gogoi under Section 18 of the UAPA (conspiracy), along with Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promotion of enmity), and 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration).

Gogoi’s associates — Dhaijya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal, and Manash Konwar — have also been charged under the same UAPA and IPC sections.

However, the court rejected the more serious charges proposed by the NIA, including UAPA Section 39 (support to a terrorist organisation) and IPC Section 124A (sedition).

Expressing disappointment, Gogoi criticised the charges as being politically motivated, accusing authorities of trying to keep him behind bars. He announced plans to challenge the court’s decision in the Gauhati High Court.

The NIA has been investigating Gogoi and his associates over their alleged role in leading the violent anti-CAA protests, which saw widespread unrest across Assam during December 2019.