Assam Minister issues apology amid outrage over remarks against journalist

Facing criticism, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Sunday issued a formal public clarification after a controversial outburst directed at a journalist sparked widespread backlash.

In a statement released via social media, Mallabaruah sought to defuse the outrage, claiming that his remarks were misinterpreted and never meant to insult the media as a whole.

Advertisement

“My father was a local correspondent with Dainik Asom for 22 years. Journalism has always been close to my heart. I’ve held deep respect for journalists from a young age — and that respect remains unchanged,” the minister stated.

Advertisement

He added, “If my words have hurt anyone, I extend my sincere apologies. That was never my intent. I did not speak with the purpose of belittling anyone during the press meet.”

The controversy erupted during a recent press interaction when a journalist from one of the prominent media groups posed a pointed question regarding Mallabaruah’s personal dairy farm, which reportedly houses 60–70 Gir cows.

Allegations had surfaced that the farm received government subsidies under a state-sponsored scheme.

Instead of addressing the issue, Mallabaruah reacted sharply, reportedly referring to the journalist as a “lowly person” — a comment that ignited widespread condemnation from journalists and public commentators alike.

In his clarification, Mallabaruah claimed that the incident had been blown out of proportion and weaponized by a section of the media with vested interests.

“The remark was made in a moment of frustration, following persistent and seemingly motivated questioning by a journalist aligned with his media house’s personal agenda,” he said.

While insisting that the comment was directed at an individual, he acknowledged that the broader journalist community felt aggrieved — “and that truly pains me,” he said.

“I urge everyone to consider the full context before arriving at conclusions. My request is for fairness and objectivity in judgment, which is what I have always tried to uphold,” Mallabaruah concluded.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stepped in to contain the damage, expressing regret on behalf of his cabinet colleague and urging him to issue a personal apology.