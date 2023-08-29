Assam, Meghalaya adopt strategy to resolve border row

To address the ongoing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, both states have adopted a strategy of differentiating between problematic and non-problematic areas.

This resolution emerged from a joint meeting of the border committees representing both regions.

Specifically, the regional committees focusing on the West Khasi Hills-Kamrup border sector have opted to concentrate on villages that pose challenges in resolving the border issue within this sector. The outcome of the meeting resulted in the classification of regions into those presenting difficulties and those that do not.

Paul Lyngdoh, Chairman of the West Khasi Hills border committee, said the committee’s choice involves narrowing down the selection to specific villages that showcase differences, differentiating them from the broader list of contested villages.

To carry out this process, the deputy commissioners and local MDCs (Member of District Council) will collaborate with the regional committee members.

They will conduct visits to the selected villages after the Assembly session concludes in late September.

Assam cabinet story, Chandra Mohan Patowary, who oversees the Kamrup district border sector, expressed his belief that the Langpih sector’s dispute can be resolved through consultations and discussion.

Historical context reveals that during the period of British rule, the entity of Assam encompassed present-day Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya.

The year 1972 saw the formation of Meghalaya as a separate state from Assam.

However, disputes arose due to Meghalaya’s challenge against the Assam Reorganisation Act of 1971. Consequently, tensions emerged in twelve locations along the extensive 884.9 km border shared by the two states.

The efforts to settle this long-standing disagreement have progressed gradually.

The initial round of discussions pertaining to border disputes occurred in July 2021. Notably, in March 2022, Assam and Meghalaya managed to amicably resolve differences in six regions by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

This agreement was viewed as a positive development, fostering peace and harmony in the region. This is especially noteworthy considering that Assam’s border disputes with other Northeastern states have persisted despite numerous rounds of dialogue.