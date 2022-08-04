Assam: Man poisons his two minor kids, kills self

A man allegedly made his two children drink poison before consuming it himself at his residence in Assam’s Sivasagar town, an official said.

The shocking incident happened on Wednesday and came to light on Thursday.

The man, identified as Mridul Handique is a resident of the Bogidole area on the outskirts of Sivsagar town.

As per reports, when neighbours came to know about the incident, Handique and his two children were rushed to the hospital. But his 6-year-old son Pintu Handique was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Mridul also passed away in the hospital.

Sivsagar district Superintendent of Police, Subhrajyoti Borah told IANS that Handique’s other son aged 10 years was in a critical condition, and undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh.

“Doctors are hopeful that he will survive,” said Borah.

According to the preliminary investigation, police found that the man had some domestic issues with his wife.

The wife and daughters were living separately for the last few months and police suspect that a family conflict may have lead to this unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the bodies of both father and son were sent for post-mortem.