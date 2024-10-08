Assam Govt transfers Online Trading Scam cases to CBI for investigation

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed the formal transfer of all registered online stock trading scam cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This step comes as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to curb online financial fraud, which has seen a sharp rise in recent months.

Through a post on social media platform X , Sarma revealed that 41 cases related to the scam would be handed over to the CBI, with the government providing full cooperation to ensure a swift and fair investigation.

Advertisement

The CBI’s involvement, approved through a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training on September 13, 2024, extends its jurisdiction in Assam under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

This allows the CBI to investigate offenses involving Central Government institutions and private entities. However, any investigation into state government employees will require prior consent from the Assam Government.

This decision follows discussions between Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the Assam Government’s commitment to addressing the surge in financial crimes. The scam, which has already led to arrests, involves hundreds of crores in unaudited transactions.