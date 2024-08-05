Assam Govt to Reserve Jobs and Regulate Land Transfers for Indigenous People

The Assam government is set to introduce a series of legislative measures aimed at safeguarding the interests of the state’s indigenous population.

Among the key initiatives is a new domicile policy, which will be presented in the assembly within the next two months. This policy will ensure that only individuals born in Assam are eligible for state government jobs, thereby reserving these positions exclusively for indigenous residents.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that this move is part of the government’s broader commitment to protecting the rights of Assam’s native people.

Advertisement

Since May 2021, over 97,000 jobs have been filled transparently, fostering a culture of trust among the populace. “Our government is dedicated to prioritizing indigenous people in the allocation of government jobs,” Sarma stated.

In addition to the domicile policy, the Assam government plans to introduce legislation to criminalize ‘Love Jihad,’ with proposed penalties including life imprisonment for those found guilty.

This legislation is expected to be brought forward during the upcoming monsoon session of the Assam assembly later this month.

Further measures will also be taken to regulate land sales between different religious communities.

According to Sarma, inter-religion land transactions will now require the chief minister’s approval. Land belonging to indigenous and backward communities will be protected from being transferred to other groups.

“A specific community has acquired thousands of hectares of land, but we will restore this land to the indigenous people,” Sarma added.