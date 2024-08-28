Assam govt to release white paper on demographic shifts by May next year: CM

In a continued effort to address concerns over illegal migration and its impact on Assam’s demographic landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government will release a white paper detailing the shift in population patterns across the state by May next year.

The document is expected to shed light on the growth of Muslim and Hindu populations in various regions.

During a press conference, Sarma emphasised that the white paper would present surprising insights into the changing demographics.

“The white paper will have interesting facts. You will be surprised at the changes that are taking place. Demographic changes have taken place in 19,000 out of 28,000 polling booths in the state,” he stated.

While assuring that there have been no reports of communal violence, Sarma noted that significant shifts in population distribution are occurring. He pointed out that in some areas, indigenous tribal communities have been outnumbered by the growing Muslim population.

The Chief Minister has become increasingly vocal about the population growth among the ‘Miya’ Muslims, a term often used to describe Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.

Sarma emphasised that his government’s efforts are focused on safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities, who he believes face an existential threat due to these demographic changes.

Sarma also revealed that the state government plans to present evidence of demographic shifts in 23,000 of the 28,000 polling booths in Assam.

Sparking controversy, Sarma declared on Tuesday that he would not allow the ‘Miya’ Muslims to dominate the state, a statement made during a heated debate in the state Assembly. His comments came in response to opposition parties’ motions addressing the law and order situation following a recent gang rape incident in the Dhing area of Nagaon district.

Sarma’s remarks are part of a broader conversation on the demographic changes in Assam, where Miya Muslims have a significant presence across several regions, including lower, central, northern, and southern Assam.